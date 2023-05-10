Hundreds of migrants being bused to Sky Harbor daily, Yuma official confirms

PHOENIX — The expiration of Title 42 will have a major impact on Arizona.

As we await Thursday's developments, we know the wheels are already in motion. A Yuma County supervisor confirmed to ABC15 that many migrants are being taken to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport by bus.

RELATED: What is being done to manage migrant spike after Title 42 ends?

Sky Harbor tells us about 200 migrants are being dropped off daily. We spoke with some of them on Tuesday, as they got off a bus and prepared to travel to different parts of the country.

Jimena Castillo held her baby boy, Adriel, closely after their long journey from Peru to America.

"That he becomes a professional; that he has a good life. That he doesn't suffer," says Castillo about her hopes for her 1-year-old son.

It took them three days to get through initial processing at the Yuma border. Then she, along with dozens of others, took a three-hour bus ride to Sky Harbor.

"Relieved to know that we already crossed and now, hopefully, opportunities will come. Also, to get out of there because it was a little stressful not knowing what was going on," says Castillo.

RELATED: DATA: Title 42 encounters at the southern border

Title 42 - the controversial immigration policy - is set to be lifted on Thursday. It was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent the spread of disease into the U.S. but it also prohibited most migrants trying to seek asylum.

Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines sent us a cell phone video on Tuesday, showing migrants coming in through the Morelos Dam and gaps in the border wall. Many are already crossing because they know when Title 42 ends, they will be allowed to stay while their cases make their way through immigration court.

"They have been vetted. They should have their paperwork in order, as well as sponsors. It's interesting that 97% are coming with enough money to pay their own way to where they do not have to be sponsored," says County Supervisor Lines.

We spoke with Alan Lozano as he waited for his flight to San Francisco. He shared his three-day initial processing experience with us and the moment he got approved.

"First, I can still see the image of the female officer. I can't get it out of my head, her pronouncing my first and last name," says Lozano.

He is grateful to have a court hearing in a week and to reunite with his siblings.

"Filled with so much emotion to see the family," says Lozano.

WATCH: Governor Katie Hobbs, other officials talk preparedness days before end of Title 42

Sky Harbor tells us migrants who arrive here already have a flight purchased. Airport customer staff then help them by answering any questions, printing out a boarding pass, and directing them where they need to go. We're told if someone has a flight the next day, local non-profits will help them find hotel accommodations.