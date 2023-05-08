Governor Katie Hobbs, other officials talk preparedness days before end of Title 42

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs will address Title 42 preparedness Monday morning with state and law enforcement leaders.

According to the governor’s office, Gov. Hobbs, Sheriff Chris Nanos, Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls, Representative Mariana Sandoval, DPS Director Jeffrey Glover, and DEMA-EM Director Allen Clark will be discussing preparedness as the country expects a surge of migrants in the near future.

Barring a last-minute change, Title 42 will come to an end on Thursday and officials are bracing for migrants who have been waiting at the border to enter the U.S.

In recent days, officials in California, Arizona, and Texas, said migrant crossings have increased.

The pandemic-era policy, Title 42, allows U.S. officials to quickly expel migrants. It went into effect in March of 2020 and has been used to expel nearly 2.8 million migrants, according to statistics by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The Biden administration said Title 42 needs to end as the federal COVID-19 emergency expires.