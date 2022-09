GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Golden Valley.

At about 4 p.m. Monday, detectives with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office were called to the wash area on Ligurta Road for reports of a possible human skull.

When deputies arrived they located the remains and confirmed it to be a human skull.

Officials believe the skull washed up during recent flooding in the area.

The human remains have not been identified.

An investigation remains ongoing.