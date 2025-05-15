Human remains discovered at Beaver Dam in Mohave County

BEAVER DAM, AZ — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a female who was found dead at Beaver Dam.

On Friday, May 9, deputies were alerted to the Beaver Dam area for reports of human remains found at the bottom of an 80-foot cliff.

The remains were found about four miles south of the TA truck stop in Beaver Dam and one mile west of Interstate 15.

The female appeared to have fallen off the top of the cliff and had been at the location for several weeks, according to MCSO.

She is described only as having black, matted shoulder-length hair. MCSO says that is the only physical description information available due to the decomposition of the body.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The female was wearing or in possession of the following clothing items:



Grey colored “White Fable” sweatpants (size medium)

Black colored “Vegas Golden Knights” knit cap

White and blue colored “Nautica” brand tennis shoes with no laces (size 10)

Black “Twisted Soul” sweatpants (size large)

Red long sleeve “Adidas” t-shirt with “Southern Utah Basketball” (size large)

Black “H&M” t-shirt (size extra large)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (928)753-2141 and reference DR #25-016678.