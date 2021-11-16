Watch
House votes to censure AZ Rep. Paul Gosar over anime video tweet of Rep. Alex Ocasio-Cortez

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., a dentist, waits to join House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and members of the GOP Doctors Caucus, for a news conference about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the origin of the virus, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Paul Gosar
Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 16:48:07-05

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to censure Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar over a violent video he posted online.

The House passed the vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar and remove him from a committee for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword.

That's according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Democratic lawmakers called the video “beyond the pale.”

After the vote, Gosar released a lengthy statement that read in part:

“President Trump called me his “warrior” for a reason. I have been fighting for America First and against the Democrats’ efforts to destroy this country with open borders, drugs, illegal immigration and human trafficking all condoned and initiated by the Biden administration. My team created a short anime video that depicts, in literary form, the plague of open borders and the people who promote and support it. It is done in a superhero format with good guys and bad guys. It flies through the air. It moves fast. But it does not incite violence. It does not promote violence."

