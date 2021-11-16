Watch
House to vote on censuring Gosar over video, AP sources say

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., a dentist, waits to join House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and members of the GOP Doctors Caucus, for a news conference about the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the origin of the virus, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Paul Gosar
Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 17:24:58-05

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online.

The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar and remove him from a committee for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword.

That's according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Gosar issued a statement saying the video wasn’t meant to depict harm or violence, calling it instead “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”

Democratic lawmakers called the video “beyond the pale.”

