House to vote on censuring Gosar over video, AP sources say

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is facing censure in the House over a violent video he posted online.

The House will vote Wednesday on a resolution that would censure Gosar and remove him from a committee for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword.

So while I was en route to Glasgow, a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me



And he’ll face no consequences bc @GOPLeader cheers him on with excuses.



Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don’t protect woc https://t.co/XRnMAKsnNO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2021

That's according to a person familiar with the planning who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Gosar issued a statement saying the video wasn’t meant to depict harm or violence, calling it instead “a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”

Democratic lawmakers called the video “beyond the pale.”

