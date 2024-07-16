HAZMAT situation prompts some evacuations, shelter-in-place order in Coolidge

COOLIDGE, AZ — Some residents in Coolidge are being asked to evacuate or shelter in place due to a hazardous materials release.

Residents west of SR87 to N. La Palma Rd., as well as the Randolph community is asked to shelter in place.



The Coolidge Council Chambers located at 911 S Arizona Blvd. is open to residents who have been evacuated.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuations for homes within the following boundary:

East Steele Road to East Kleck Road, and between State Route 87 and North Fast Track Road.

Coolidge City Manager Rick Miller tells ABC15 the incident involves a tractor-trailer rig that was being loaded when the incident occurred.

He says inside the rig is a variety of materials but they're not sure if they're combustible. There is no fire or smoke visible.

The Coolidge Fire Department says those who are sheltering should stay indoors, close their windows, and bring pets inside.

Those who are being asked to evacuate can go to the Coolidge Council Chambers located at 911 S Arizona Boulevard.