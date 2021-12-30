Hazardous driving conditions expected from Arizona storm

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Forecasters say a storm is expected to produce hazardous driving conditions across much of Arizona beginning late Thursday and continuing into Saturday.

The National Weather Service says snow is expected in higher elevations, including at Flagstaff and other areas in northern Arizona and in eastern Arizona’s White and Chuska mountains.

Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is expected in lower elevations.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect from early Friday AM through Saturday AM for the Eastern Mogollon Rim and the White & Chuska Mts for areas above 6000 ft. Difficult travel is likely and could impact any New Year’s Eve travel plans. Plan accordingly. #azwx pic.twitter.com/44YIdpfEDb — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) December 30, 2021

The weather service says road closures are possible and that the most hazardous driving conditions are expected Friday afternoon and evening.

According to the weather service, travel could be “very difficult.”

Very cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday and Sunday mornings, and Sunday.