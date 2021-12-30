Watch
Hazardous driving conditions expected from Arizona storm

Posted at 8:37 AM, Dec 30, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Forecasters say a storm is expected to produce hazardous driving conditions across much of Arizona beginning late Thursday and continuing into Saturday.

The National Weather Service says snow is expected in higher elevations, including at Flagstaff and other areas in northern Arizona and in eastern Arizona’s White and Chuska mountains.

Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is expected in lower elevations.

The weather service says road closures are possible and that the most hazardous driving conditions are expected Friday afternoon and evening.

According to the weather service, travel could be “very difficult.”

Very cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday and Sunday mornings, and Sunday.

