Harkins now selling ready-to-eat flavored popcorn at grocery stores

Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 30, 2023
PHOENIX — Harkins is making it easier than ever to enjoy its tasty popcorn at home - or anywhere!

The movie theater chain announced Thursday that it has expanded its well-loved theatre popcorn into pre-packaged, ready-to-eat popcorn products.

They’re set to have a variety of flavors including Jalapeño White Cheddar, Movie Theatre Butter, Kettle Corn, Mix (Cheddar and Caramel), and Creamy Caramel. Consumers can buy snack, lunch, classic, party, multi-pack and club sizes of the bags.

The popcorn will be available alongside its microwaveable Buttery Topping, which is sold in a bottle.

You can find the Buttery Topping at Albertsons/Safeway stores in late spring 2023.

The ready-to-eat popcorn is now available at select stores, including Albertsons/Safeway, AJ’s Fine Foods, Bashas’, Burlington, Circle K, Food City and Kroger. Walmart locations will begin selling it in April, followed by Sam’s Club in the summer months.

Learn more about the new grocery store products here.

