Group dedicates park to Yarnell community

YARNELL, AZ — Eight years ago, 19 Granite Mountain hotshots lost their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire.

On Wednesday, the Yarnell Hill Recovery Group is holding a ceremony in their honor. With donations, the group built a park on the corner of State Route 89 and Shrine Road.

It officially opened to the public in April, but a dedication ceremony followed by a concert will be held today at 4 p.m.

The park has information about what happened on that tragic day, how the community has since recovered and photos of the brave men who died.

“Some of our residents really don’t want reminders of the fire, so we made a point to have places in the park where you can just sit and be in the shade or sit and talk with friends," said Frances Lechner, board president of the Yarnell Hill Recovery Group. "There are other places where people come up to pay tribute to the hotshots."

Over the past eight years, the group has helped distribute donations to members of the community. She says most of those funds went to rebuilding homes.

Governor Doug Ducey ordered all state flags be at half-staff on Wednesday in remembrance.