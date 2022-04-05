Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Grand Canyon officials investigating death along Colorado River

GRAND CANYON AND COLORADO RIVER
IRA DREYFUSS/ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Colorado River flows through a portion of the Grand Canyon in Ariz., in this photo taken April 2000. The canyon's winding bluffs and precipices, which were works of progress before the dinosaurs, fill the landscape for miles. (AP Photo/Ira Dreyfuss)
GRAND CANYON AND COLORADO RIVER
Posted at 11:17 AM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 14:26:50-04

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Officials are investigating a death at the Grand Canyon.

On Tuesday morning, officials said rangers confirmed one person died during a river trip near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River.

An exact cause or time of death hasn't been released.

No other injuries were reported.

ABC15 is working to learn more information, including the person's identity.

This is the second reported death at the Grand Canyon in less than two weeks. On March 25, officials announced that 68-year-old Mary Kelly of Colorado died after a boating accident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems