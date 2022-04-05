Grand Canyon officials investigating death along Colorado River

GRAND CANYON, AZ — Officials are investigating a death at the Grand Canyon.

On Tuesday morning, officials said rangers confirmed one person died during a river trip near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River.

An exact cause or time of death hasn't been released.

No other injuries were reported.

ABC15 is working to learn more information, including the person's identity.

This is the second reported death at the Grand Canyon in less than two weeks. On March 25, officials announced that 68-year-old Mary Kelly of Colorado died after a boating accident.