Colorado woman dies during private boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials say a Colorado woman died after a boating incident on Thursday.

Officials were alerted of the emergency involving a non-commercial Colorado River trip around 11:20 a.m.

Mary Kelley, 68, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, reportedly entered the river at the top of Hance Rapid. Members of her group reportedly pulled her out of the water and she was unresponsive. The group started CPR on Kelley before emergency crews flew into the area to help.

Kelley, who was on the ninth day of a private trip, did not survive.

The incident is still under investigation.