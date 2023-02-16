Governor Katie Hobbs vetoes Arizona state budget

PHOENIX — Governor Katie Hobbs has vetoed a budget passed by state lawmakers Thursday afternoon.

A letter released by Governor Hobbs' office says the budget is "one-sided and "presents Arizonans with false choices."

"This do-nothing budget kicks the can down the road and it’s an insult to Arizonans who need their leaders to address affordable housing, invest in public education, and put money back into their pockets," Governor Hobbs wrote in a letter. "Rather than tackling difficult choices, this budget presents Arizonans with false choices. The purely-partisan budget says that we can’t invest in our state now and invest in our future."

"I am asking the Legislature to genuinely and seriously work with me on a budget that puts people, not politics first," Governor Hobbs wrote.

The full letter can be read below. Can't view the PDF reader? Click here.

House Democratic Leader Andrés Canto released the following statement after the veto announcement:

"Let us be clear: Republican lawmakers unilaterally introduced a sham budget that they knew would be vetoed. This was a colossal waste of time by the GOP that involved no opportunity for compromise or negotiation.

Our doors remain open to Republican lawmakers who are serious about tackling the pressing needs of our state.

We look forward to working on a bipartisan budget that will invest in our schools, tackle inflation, create jobs, and combat rising housing costs."

