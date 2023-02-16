Governor expected to veto Republican budget

PHOENIX — There are growing signs divided government is off to a very rough start at the State Capitol as the partisan rift between Republicans in the legislature and Governor Hobbs only seems to be growing.

On Wednesday, Governor Hobbs listened to the personal stories of a dozen dreamers. The high school and college students wanted to thank the Governor for her support.

Hobbs has set aside $40 million in her budget to fund a scholarship program for dreamers but it is unknown whether these students will ever benefit from it. '

"We've been really clear about the budget; it should be a negotiation and what we're getting from the legislature is not," Hobbs said.

In January, Republican leaders called the governor's budget dead on arrival. There's been no discussion, debate or consideration of the Hobbs proposal. The governor plans to return the favor soon.

The continuation budget the legislature passed last week was transmitted to her office Wednesday afternoon.

"We're going to be back at the drawing board as soon as I get those budget bills. So, I hope that the legislature listens to my invitation to come to the table and work this out," the governor said.

The partisan rift between the Governor and Republicans was in full view during the confirmation hearing for Dr. Theresa Cullen.

Dr. Cullen helped shape policies on curfews, closures and masks and vaccination policies for the Pima County Board of Supervisors. Her positions on protecting the public from COVID put her at odds with Republicans on the committee who were opposed to many of Dr. Cullen's policy positions.

"It seemed like you had an air of supremacy about you," State Senator Jake Hoffman (R) Queen Creek, the committee chairman, said at one point during the hearing.

On Tuesday, Dr. Cullen withdrew her name for consideration.

"What they did is beyond reproach. It is inexcusable. they tried to ruin her reputation," the governor said.

The next confirmation hearing is February 20 when the governor's nominees for Director of Transportation, Administration and Environmental Quality all appear before the committee.

The governor says her staff is working to make sure they will be prepared for whatever may be thrown at them during the hearing. Republican leaders are probably doing the same thing, knowing full well the budget they passed was never going to be adopted. Maybe now, both sides will start working together.

