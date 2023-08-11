Governor Hobbs declares state of emergency due to excessive heat

Governor Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon after 30 consecutive days of excessive heat warnings in Maricopa, Coconino, and Pinal counties.

According to the release, the declaration will support local heat relief efforts.

In addition to the declaration, an executive order has been signed to "better coordinate future government heat responses statewide," and create state-run cooling centers.

According to a release, the executive order includes:



Opening two cooling centers and heat relief facilities on Capitol Mall grounds.

Centralizing networks for cooling centers and heat relief around the state.

Proposing policy change to build heat resiliency in the future.

Identifying resource needs and potential sources of funds for those needs around the state.

Identifying ways to ensure the state is receiving Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program dollars, and ensuring the money is being used efficiently and effectively.

Looking for a break from the extreme heat? Several Valley locations have set up heat relief stations.

“Extreme heat threatens our health. It can lead to illness, emergency room visits, and even loss of life,” said Governor Hobbs in a release. “Arizonans deserve action. I’ll use every resource at my disposal to help keep Arizonans safe as we recover from the heat wave and prepare for future events to ensure our state has the tools to continue growing and thriving.”

As of August 9, there have been 59 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County. There are still 345 deaths under investigation.