Governor Doug Ducey, 19 other governors call for Biden-Harris to end border crisis

Twenty governors, including Governor Doug Ducey, have called on the White House to end the border crisis.

According to Governor Ducey’s office Tuesday, the group of governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris asking them “to reverse their destructive policies that have created the crisis at the southern border.”

“As a border state, Arizona is on the front lines of the border crisis. We feel the impacts of human trafficking, drug smuggling and this humanitarian crisis first,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “Now, the Biden-Harris border crisis is affecting other states too. And it’s clear the crisis is the direct result of this administration’s broken policies and botched messaging.”

Last month, Ducey declared a state of emergency at the border, deploying the National Guard to support law enforcement.

The full letter reads:

Dear President Biden and Vice President Harris,

We call on you to take action on the crisis at the southern border immediately. Contrary to statements from your Administration, the border is neither closed nor secure. In fact, the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reports a staggering surge in recent crossings: 172,000 encounters in March, the highest number in nearly 20 years, as well as 18,890 unaccompanied children, the largest monthly number in history.

The crisis is too big to ignore and is now spilling over the border states into all of our states. Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services called upon many of our states to identify potential housing locations for migrants. In addition, the Department circumvented our states altogether by asking private organizations and nonprofits to house unaccompanied migrant children. Often these facilities lack adequate security. Allowing the federal government to place a potentially unlimited number of unaccompanied migrant children into our states’ facilities for an unspecified length of time with almost zero transparency is unacceptable and unsustainable. We have neither the resources nor the obligation to solve the federal government’s problem and foot the bill for the consequences of this Administration’s misguided actions.

This Administration has enticed a rush of migrants to our border and incentivized an influx of illegal crossings by using irresponsible rhetoric and reversing a slew of policies—from halting border wall construction to eliminating asylum agreements to refusing to enforce immigration laws. Even officials of our neighbor, Mexico, reportedly conveyed concerns that the shift in U.S. policy is stoking illegal immigration and creating business for organized crime. As Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated, “They see him as the migrant president, and so many feel they’re going to reach the United States. We need to work together to regulate the flow, because this business can’t be tackled from one day to the next.”

The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office. The rhetoric of the Biden Administration and the rollback of critical agreements with our allies have led to the inhumane treatment of tens of thousands of children and undermined a fragile immigration system. While the most direct victims of the policy changes will be the children exploited and trafficked by gangs and cartels, the disastrous impact of your policies on America’s recovery will be far-reaching.

Federal, state, and local authorities are overwhelmed, and the situation on the ground is heartbreaking. After a dangerous journey, many children are living in overcrowded conditions with uncertain futures and without parents or loved ones to care for them. Beyond the humanitarian crisis, the lack of border security is a criminal one, threatening the safety of American citizens. The CBP reports a 233% increase in the seizure of fentanyl compared to January last year, exacerbating the nation’s opioid epidemic. Law enforcement officials are recovering drugs, illegal narcotics, and weapons being smuggled across the border by cartels—the same cartels that are also trafficking men, women, and children and jeopardizing their lives.

At a time when our country is trying to recover from a once-in-a-generation pandemic, the last thing we need is a self-created crisis that exploits families, undermines public safety, and threatens our national security. We urge you to take action to end the humanitarian crisis and secure our southern border immediately.

Sincerely,

Governor Bill Lee

State of Tennessee

Governor Kay Ivey

State of Alabama

Governor Doug Ducey

State of Arizona

Governor Asa Hutchinson

State of Arkansas

Governor Brian Kemp

State of Georgia

Governor Brad Little

State of Idaho

Governor Eric Holcomb

State of Indiana

Governor Kim Reynolds

State of Iowa

Governor Tate Reeves

State of Mississippi

Governor Mike Parson

State of Missouri

Governor Greg Gianforte

State of Montana

Governor Pete Ricketts

State of Nebraska

Governor Chris Sununu

State of New Hampshire

Governor Doug Burgum

State of North Dakota

Governor Kevin Stitt

State of Oklahoma

Governor Henry McMaster

State of South Carolina

Governor Kristi Noem

State of South Dakota

Governor Greg Abbott

State of Texas

Governor Spencer Cox

State of Utah

Governor Mark Gordon

State of Wyoming