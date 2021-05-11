Watch
New data shows 21,000 migrant children in government custody, doubling over last two months

AP
This March 20, 2021, photo provided by the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, shows detainees in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) temporary overflow facility in Donna, Texas. President Joe Biden's administration faces mounting criticism for refusing to allow outside observers into facilities where it is detaining thousands of immigrant children. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Rep. Henry Cuellar via AP)
Migrant Children
Posted at 9:56 AM, May 11, 2021
The Biden administration is holding tens of thousands of asylum-seeking children in an opaque network of some 200 facilities.

The Associated Press has learned that those facilities are spread across two dozen states and include five shelters with more than 1,000 children packed inside.

Confidential data obtained by the AP shows that the number of migrant children in government custody has more than doubled in the past two months and that this week the federal government is housing around 21,000 kids, from toddlers to teens.

A facility at U.S. Army post Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, had more than 4,500 children on Monday.

