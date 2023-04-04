Gov. Hobbs changes up free summer programs, organizations pivot to new changes

PHOENIX — Just weeks before school lets out, Governor Katie Hobbs is stopping a free summer program for students. However, another program will take its place.

About 70,000 Arizona school children went to summer camps for free last year because of Governor Doug Ducey’s AZ On Track Program. Many organizations took part in it, including the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley and the Valley of the Sun YMCAs.

The program was meant to help students get back on track after pandemic setbacks.

“It was really able to impact young people in a positive way during their out-of-school time,” said Heather Budzien, the vice president of programs and branches for the Boys and Girls Club of the Valley.

However, this year, the program will no longer take place. Instead, Governor Hobbs is replacing it with a $37 million Summer Enrichment Grant program where organizations will have to apply for the money to help provide camps for free.

“The core focus remains on addressing the negative impacts that COVID-19 had on student learning loss and emotional wellbeing,” Governor Hobbs’ Office stated.

A Hobbs spokesperson told ABC15 the On Track Program was a one-time opportunity done by the previous administration, despite Ducey announcing it’d come back for the 2023 summer just months before leaving office.

Hobbs’ office states part of those funds from the AZ On Track program came from American Rescue Plan funds they canceled and say were illegally given out by the previous administration.

Jenna Cooper, the vice president of community relations with the Valley of the Sun YMCA, says they just found out weeks ago about AZ On Track ending and have been planning for summer camps regardless.

“We're designing our program as if we didn't get the funding, so it's going to be infusing the best practices we learned last year, continuing that in the program,” Cooper continued. “If we do get the funding, we’ll be able to reduce costs to no cost for participants and that’ll be a game changer for families who we know are really struggling with inflation, with grocery bills and day-to-day living costs.”

Cooper said they do plan to apply for grant funding. They just have to wait and see what they will get.

As for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley, Budzien says they may apply for it in certain clubs.

Regardless, both organizations have ways to help families who can’t afford the costs.

“We want to make sure there’s no barrier for young people to come into our programs, to have a fun summer and to remain curious. Really, just be able to enjoy the time they’re out of school,” Budzien said.

Those looking for summer camps can go to each of their respective websites to check out what’s being offered and their prices. Families can start applying for summer camps with the Valley of the Sun YMCA this weekend, and non-members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley can start applying on April 20.

Organizations looking to apply for the funds can do so on the Governor’s website here, in addition to other educational grants the office is offering that total up to $187 million.

While school is only a few weeks away from ending, the Governor’s Office said funds should be given out in time for organizations to start services on May 15.