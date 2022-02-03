Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

GOP bill would require some Arizona early voters to show ID

items.[0].image.alt
Dan Reiland
<p>Abi Nesbitt, a UW-Eau Claire freshman from Mosinee, Wis., votes in her first primary election at UW-Eau Claire's Davies Center on Tuesday morning, April 5, 2016. (Dan Reiland/The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP)</p>
Texas is the latest state to weaken its voter ID laws
Posted at 8:06 AM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 10:06:24-05

PHOENIX — Arizona Republican lawmakers have advanced legislation requiring voters to show identification when they drop off a mail ballot at a polling place.

Election officials say the bill approved Wednesday would lead to longer lines on Election Day. Republicans on the House Government & Elections Committee approved the measure in a party-line vote.

They say it would add an additional layer of security.

Democrats say the bill serves no purpose but would make it harder for people to use the early voting system and disenfranchise some voters.

The measure is one of dozens of bills under consideration that would overhaul the way votes are cast and counted in Arizona.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV