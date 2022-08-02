Gov. Ducey declares State of Emergency for Coconino County

Governor Doug Ducey declared a State of Emergency Tuesday for the monsoon storms that began on July 23 and triggered flooding in Coconino County.

Gov. Ducey had previously declared an emergency in Coconino County on July 12 for the storms that caused flooding, debris flows and temporary road closures in the area.

Residents are urged to be prepared for evacuations and to shelter in place as well as assemble an emergency go-kit that contains clothes, medicines, and important documents for each family member.

Officials with the Arizona Department and Military Affairs say they are meeting the needs of impacted communities that require an agency-wide effort.

"We are ready to support Coconino County through the response and recovery process," said Maj. Gen. Kerry Muehlenbeck.