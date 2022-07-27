Flagstaff declares State of Emergency after recent flooding

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The city of Flagstaff is declaring a State of Emergency after recent heavy rains have led to flash flooding.

The declaration made Tuesday will allow the city to be eligible for more resources to support clean-up efforts.

It comes after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed an emergency declaration earlier this month for flash flooding that hit Coconino County, including in the Pipeline Fire burn scar area.

At that point, Coconino County had spent over $2 million on flooding cleanup efforts.

Ducey had also previously sent Arizona National Guard troops to the area to help residents fight floodwaters and clean up.

Heavy rains are still possible for Flagstaff and much of the state this week. A flood watch remains in place for most of Arizona.