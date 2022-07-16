Ducey sends AZ National Guard troops to Flagstaff after flooding

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Governor Doug Ducey is ordering Arizona National Guard troops to the Flagstaff area after flash flooding from monsoon storms inundated area homes.

In a statement Saturday, Ducey said the guard members will assist with flood mitigation measures like filling sandbags.

30 members will be on the ground this afternoon. 60 members will assist Sunday, and 40 will stay through the week to continue to help the efforts.

Ducey added that his office is working around the clock with local officials to get all the needed help to Coconino County as soon as possible.

ABC15 spoke with residents in the Doney Park area, some of whom had their garages flooded.

Feet of mud covered several acres of Geoff Lloyd’s property that sits under the Pipeline burn scars along 89A.

Friends, and family came over to try and help clear the feet of mud, and debris left behind from Thursday’s flooding, “we need help over here,” he said, “this is not something you can tackle on your own.”

Allen Clark, the Arizona Division of Emergency Management director added that they're in constant communication with local officials and are coordinating with Governor Ducey's office "to ensure residents up north are safe."