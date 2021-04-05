Globe woman turns 107, shares key to life

GLOBE, AZ — Globe native, Carmen Slough, with friends and family surrounding her, blew out the birthday candles for the 107th time Monday.

Born in Douglas to Spanish immigrants in 1914, Slough's family settled in Globe, Ariz., where her dad worked in the mines.

"She was born two years after the Titanic sank, two years after statehood. Her husband was a world war one veteran. That kind of puts it in perspective," said Molly Cornwell, a friend of Carmen's and manager of the Historic Downtown Globe Association.

Slough was visited by her son Bob Slough, 85, for a birthday celebration.

In the mid-20th Century, Slough co-owned a men's clothing store called Carmed's with her brother, Ed. Over the decades, Carmen as been an avid volunteer in Globe and, up until about a year ago, would drive herself around town.

"She’s sharp as a tack. You can ask her any story, any era, any decade," and Slough will be ready with a memory to share, said Cornwell. "She’s that gal that you would expect to see at the senior center because of her age but she’s out driving delivering meals on wheels to people 20 years younger."

"My secret is just to keep moving," said Slough. "Accept things as they come, and if I can change things for the better, I will. If I can’t, I just accept it."