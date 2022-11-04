Gilbert teen making big strides in life despite heart disease

This weekend, you can take action for the more than 2.5 million people in this country who are living with congenital heart disease.

On Sunday, it's the annual Walk for 1 in 100, helping to raise money for the Adult Congenital Heart Association.

Check-in opens at 9 a.m. Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Ahead of the big day, ABC15 spoke with Isie Vierthaler, a junior at Perry High School in Gilbert, who is living with congenital heart disease.

Despite some physical challenges, Isie has never let anything stop her - and she's hoping to spread that same positivity to others in the community. She's been a longtime participant and volunteer for the Walk for 1 in 100.

"It makes me feel like I've accomplished something," she says. "It gives me a sense of pride that I'm still here doing stuff that I'm doing and not caring what people think because of it and getting stuff done that I want to accomplish, actually done and accomplished."

To sign up or to donate, head to their website.