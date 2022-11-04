Watch Now
Gilbert teen making big strides in life despite heart disease

Annual Walk for 1 in 100 happening this weekend
Walk for 1 in 100
Posted at 6:15 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 09:15:49-04

This weekend, you can take action for the more than 2.5 million people in this country who are living with congenital heart disease.

On Sunday, it's the annual Walk for 1 in 100, helping to raise money for the Adult Congenital Heart Association.

Check-in opens at 9 a.m. Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Ahead of the big day, ABC15 spoke with Isie Vierthaler, a junior at Perry High School in Gilbert, who is living with congenital heart disease.

Despite some physical challenges, Isie has never let anything stop her - and she's hoping to spread that same positivity to others in the community. She's been a longtime participant and volunteer for the Walk for 1 in 100.

"It makes me feel like I've accomplished something," she says. "It gives me a sense of pride that I'm still here doing stuff that I'm doing and not caring what people think because of it and getting stuff done that I want to accomplish, actually done and accomplished."

To sign up or to donate, head to their website.

