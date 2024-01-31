Gila Bend Groundwater Basin water users pushing back on potential for state-run conservation

PHOENIX — A new push for groundwater pumping regulation in the Gila Bend area is getting plenty of pushback from Arizona farmers and ranchers.

"I am completely confounded as to why Governor Hobbs would take our work, what we have built in the interest of finding solutions, and blow it up," said Stefanie Smallhouse, the president of the Arizona Farm Bureau.

The Arizona Department of Water Resources announced they are exploring whether to designate the Gila Bend Groundwater Basin, just southwest of Phoenix, as an active management area, or AMA.

According to state ADWR officials, groundwater levels have declined some 200 to 300 feet over the last few decades.

While the state could run conservation efforts, farmers and ranchers want to do it themselves through Senate Bill 1221.

"It allows a lot more flexibility, it allows for voluntary conservation up front and it incentives conservation," said State Senator Sine Kerr, who represents Legislative District 25.

Right now, there are six AMAs in Arizona, including Phoenix, Tucson and Pinal County, where groundwater pumping is regulated by the state.

Conversely, it is carte blanche access for most rural parts of Arizona.

An AMA designation would impose state-mandated goals and plans and restrict new irrigation to more land, among other requirements.

"We understand further conservation efforts are needed in certain areas. My ask is that these boots on the ground and rural Arizona has a seat at that table and an equal voice," said Clint Gladden, a Buckeye Valley farmer.

A public meeting on the matter was also held on Tuesday.

The ADWR director has the power to establish an AMA based on certain criteria. Those formal proceedings have not begun.

Read the full statement from the Governor’s office below:

“The Farm Bureau has been at the table— any assertion otherwise is false— and we are compromising. Their definition of "at the table" means they get their way, and their way only.

Governor Hobbs is serious about protecting Arizona’s water supply, and supports ADWR hosting a public meeting to share information about groundwater declines in the Gila Bend Basin. Rural Arizonans deserve to know the condition of their groundwater and what options are available to protect it.

From day one, Governor Hobbs has promised to support rural Arizona in protecting water and accessing the tools they need to do so. The same special interests fighting any conversation of an AMA are the same that walked away from conversations about alternatives that would protect rural groundwater and give communities a say in how it is protected. The Governor’s position has not changed: we can no longer kick the can or bury our head in the sand. We must take steps to protect Arizona's natural resources and set aside the cynical, political attacks on any and every effort to secure water for future generations.”