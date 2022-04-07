GCU community mourns two students killed in east AZ crash

PHOENIX — The Grand Canyon University community is mourning the deaths of two students who died in a car crash in eastern Arizona.

GCU officials confirmed that 21-year-old Chelsea Nicole Valladares and 22-year-old Kelli Ingle died after a crash on Interstate 40 in eastern Arizona near the New Mexico border.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, just after 11 a.m. April 2, a sedan was traveling eastbound when it drifted and struck a guardrail. Moments later, the sedan was struck by a tractor-trailer. A passenger in the sedan died at the scene while the driver was taken to a hospital in Gallup, New Mexico in critical condition.

Further details on the crash haven't been released.

Valladares, of Harbor City, California, was a senior studying Business Management while Ingle, of Albuquerque, NM, was studying Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, according to GCU.

The two students were roommates in Ocotillo Hall and were members of the GCU family since 2018. They were members of Pure Heart Church where they supported youth in the junior high program.

A Celebration of Life to remember the women is scheduled for Wednesday, April 13, at GCU.