Gas prices could go down soon as Valley gas stations switch to winter blend

PHOENIX — Gas budgets could catch a much-needed break soon and potentially save some Valley gas stations from crossing over the $5 mark.

Starting Monday, gas stations are allowed to start selling winter-grade gasoline, which is traditionally less expensive.

Don't expect prices to start dropping right away. Gas stations need to shed their summer gas supplies so this will be a gradual transition through early October.

A drop in prices also still depends on refinery issues and high oil prices.

Any help is needed as gas prices soared 10% last month. The national average is $3.88 a gallon. In Arizona, it's $4.54 for a gallon of regular, up more than 30 cents in a month according to AAA. Scottsdale is on the brink of $5 at $4.93 a gallon. Much of the Valley is only about ten cents behind that.

Find the cheapest gas prices near you here.

The White House has been meeting about the cost of gas but so far has decided to wait and see if the problem remedies itself now that summer travel is ending, and most places need the A/C less.