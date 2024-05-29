Game and Fish officials euthanize bear that escaped on way to being released

DEWEY, AZ — Arizona Game and Fish Department officials euthanized a bear Tuesday morning after it chewed its way out of a metal container while being transported for release in Yavapai County.

The incident began Monday morning when Prescott Valley police notified the Arizona Game and Fish Department of bear sightings in the area.

AZGFD officers, along with Prescott Valley police, were able to capture the yearling later that day in a populated area near Glassford Hill and Highway 89A.

Wildlife officials determined that the male bear was suitable to be released back into the wild, and the bear was put into a transport carrier to be released Tuesday morning.

While the bear was being transported Tuesday, it reportedly chewed its way out of the carrier and escaped into a neighborhood in Dewey.

After running through different neighborhoods in the area, wildlife officers euthanized the bear after having no opportunity to dart it.

Officials believe this is the first time a bear has managed to escaped a metal transport carrier by chewing through it.

They add that this carrier had been used numerous times to transport bears and mountain lions.

Officials remind residents that while bears are common in the area, they ask anyone who sees a bear in areas "with human activity" or that is exhibiting aggressive behavior to report it to AZGFD by calling 623-236-7201.