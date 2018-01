PHOENIX - Looking for a job? If you live in the Valley, you might be in the right place.

According to a new WalletHub study, four Valley cities made the list of the top five cities in the country to get a job.

Some of the factors included job opportunities, employment growth, starting salary, median household income, unemployment rate and more.

Top 10 cities:

1. Chandler, Ariz.

2. Scottsdale, Ariz.

3. San Francisco, Calif.

4. Peoria, Ariz.

5. Gilbert, Ariz.

6. Plano, Tex.

7. Portland, Maine

8. Irvine, Calif.

9. Madison, Wis.

10. Boston, Mass.

The worst cities in the country to get a job included Mobile, Alabama, Fresno, Calif., Detroit and New Orleans, Louisiana.