Four Arizona restaurants included on Yelp's annual Top 100 places to eat list

Four Arizona restaurants have made it onto Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.

According to a release, the Top 100 restaurants are selected after an analysis of user-submitted favorite restaurants. Ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions are all considered.

Here are Arizona's restaurants selected as the top places to eat in the United States:

#8: Tumerico - Tucson, AZ

#26: Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe - Tucson, AZ

#39: De Babel - Scottsdale, AZ

#57: Cocina Madrigal - Phoenix, AZ

Cocina Madrigal has made the list three other times, even landing the number one spot in 2022.