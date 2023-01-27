Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Four Arizona restaurants included on Yelp's annual Top 100 places to eat list

Yelp
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - This March 19, 2018, photo shows the Yelp app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Yelp
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 19:25:33-05

Four Arizona restaurants have made it onto Yelp's 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.

According to a release, the Top 100 restaurants are selected after an analysis of user-submitted favorite restaurants. Ratings, number of reviews and volume of submissions are all considered.

Here are Arizona's restaurants selected as the top places to eat in the United States:

#8: Tumerico - Tucson, AZ

#26: Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe - Tucson, AZ

#39: De Babel - Scottsdale, AZ

#57: Cocina Madrigal - Phoenix, AZ

Cocina Madrigal has made the list three other times, even landing the number one spot in 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.