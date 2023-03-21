Foster Cooperative helps families find resources, events and support

A first-of-its-kind online platform just launched to connect foster and adoptive families with thousands of resources and support services in Arizona. It takes out the legwork these families often have to do themselves.

Foster Cooperative is the brainchild of Foster Arizona CEO Kim Vehon. She and her husband know firsthand the challenges of being foster and adoptive parents and what a lonely path it can feel like.

"We needed connection in the community with people who understood what it was like to have kiddos going through different trauma spaces, what it was like to parent in those unique spaces," said Vehon.

She also realized everyone is doing their own legwork to find services and how much time and stress could be saved if more people were able to easily share what they've learned and what has and hasn't worked. So they created Foster Cooperative, a first-of-its-kind, interactive website pooling over 1,600 resources from training to counselors, events, and support groups. The search engine is tailored to individual needs and it's all vetted and rated.

"When they send you a resource they know it's already been a winner for other families. So they're not just sending you east when you should go west," said Ronald Watts who has started using the Foster Cooperative platform to support his growing family.

The site even includes a social platform to meet other families and groups within the foster system who can relate to your journey.

"It's not that we need thousands of resources, we just need a small amount that are the right people and when you have that it changes your life," said Vehon.

The next step is expanding the site so people from any state can log on and find resources and support in their local areas.

Visit Foster Cooperative online here.