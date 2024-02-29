Former AZ State Senator Tony Navarette convicted of sexual conduct with a minor

Former Arizona State Senator Tony Navarette has been convicted of one count of sexual conduct with a minor.

Navarette was arrested in August of 2021 after two minor victims reported to police that he touched them inappropriately.

The former senator was originally charged with three crimes, however, he was found not guilty on a second count of sexual conduct with a minor and child molestation.

Navarrete served as a Democrat in Arizona’s 30th District, which covers parts of west Phoenix and Glendale.

