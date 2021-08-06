Sources: Arizona Senator Tony Navarrete arrested on child sex crimes

PHOENIX — Multiple sources have confirmed State Sen. Tony Navarrete has been arrested Thursday evening in connection to a child sex crime investigation.

Navarrete serves Arizona’s 30th District, which covers parts of west Phoenix and Glendale.

In a statement Thursday, Senate Democrats say, "We are aware one of our members has been arrested and are awaiting further details and for law enforcement to do its job. We will not have further comment at this time."

Sources tell ABC15 the alleged incident involving sexual conduct with a minor happened in 2019.

Further details surrounding this incident are not yet known at this time.

We’ve reached out to local police to learn more about any potential charges he may be facing but have not gotten confirmed details.