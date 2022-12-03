Former AZ legislator and U.S. Congressman Jim Kolbe dies at 80

Former Arizona legislator and U.S. Congressman Jim Kolbe has died at age 80, according to a statement from Pima County.

Kolbe served as a member of Arizona's state senate from 1977 to 1982. He was then elected as a member of the United States House of Representatives from 1985 to 2007.

Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson released the following statement on Twitter:

"Pima County and Southern Arizona could always count on Jim Kolbe. Whether when he was in the state Legislature or in the Congress, the man from Patagonia always acted in the best interests of Southern Arizona. Jim was old school Republican in the mold of Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower - a friend of business and the environment. The preservation and conservation of beloved wild spaces and cultural treasures like Canoa Ranch and the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area are the result in large part to Jim's leadership while in the Congress. I offer my deepest sympathies to his family and hope they take comfort in knowing that Jim was respected and admired and that he will be missed by many."

Governor Doug Ducey announced that flags at state buildings will be flown at half-staff until sunset Sunday in Kolbe's memory.

Arizona lost a true elder statesman and political powerhouse today. Congressman Jim Kolbe never wavered in his responsibility to our state and nation. We are deeply saddened by his passing. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) December 3, 2022

Congressman Greg Stanton released the following statement following the announcement of Kolbe's death: