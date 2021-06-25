First Lady Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Phoenix next week

First Lady Jill Biden and the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be visiting Phoenix next week.

White House officials said First Lady Biden and the Second Gentleman Emhoff will be visiting vaccination sites in the Valley on Wednesday, June 30 as part of a nationwide tour to encourage vaccinations among Americans. They will also be making stops in Texas on Tuesday before visiting Arizona.

"These trips are part of the Administration’s nationwide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts," officials said in a statement.

It is unknown which vaccination sites Biden and Emhoff will be visiting.

In April, the first lady traveled to Arizona and spoke with Navajo Nation members who provided insight on the challenges they faced as COVID-19 ravaged its community.