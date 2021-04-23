Watch
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Navajo Nation tribal school still teaching remotely

Mandel Ngan/AP
Navajo Nation Council Member Eugenia Charles Newton helps first lady Jill Biden cover up with a Navajo Pendleton blanket during a live radio address to the Navajo Nation at the Window Rock Navajo Tribal Park & Veterans Memorial in Window Rock, Ariz., on Thursday, April 22, 2021.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
Posted at 9:00 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 12:00:08-04

ST. MICHAELS, AZ — Jill Biden is set to visit a small grade school on the outskirts of the Navajo Nation capital Friday.

Staff at Hunters Point Boarding School in St. Michaels have repainted the buliding, upgraded the washer and dryer in the dorms, placed plexiglass between beds and installed hand-washing stations.

School officials are hopeful they can welcome students back to the classroom this fall.

Biden is expected to meet with a handful of students at the school dormitory before visiting a vaccination site.

It's Biden's third trip to the Navajo Nation.

She met with female tribal leaders on Thursday to hear about the broader needs on the country's largest Native American reservation.

