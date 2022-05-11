First Arizona execution since 2014 to take place Wednesday

Clarence Dixon, sentenced to death for the 1978 murder of Deana Bowdoin, will be executed Wednesday, marking the first Arizona execution since 2014.

The 66-year-old is scheduled for execution by lethal injection at Florence prison at 10 a.m. on May 11, 2022.

The Department of Corrections will use a drug called "pentobarbital" during the execution, which is different than the drug used in a 2014 execution that many say was "botched."

Dixon’s last meal was Kentucky Fried Chicken, a half-pint of strawberry ice cream, and a bottle of water, according to documents provided to media on Wednesday.

In 2008, DNA evidence linked Dixon to Bowdoin's murder case. Dixon was already serving a life sentence in the Arizona State Prison System for a different sexual assault in 1986.

In the years leading up to Dixon's scheduled execution, his team has made multiple attempts to have his life spared. Dixon’s legal team made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday to stay his execution, but it was denied.

Leslie James, Deana Bowdoin’s sister, released the following statement ahead of Dixon’s execution:

“Deana was a beautiful person, inside and out. She was only 21 and in her last semester at ASU when she was violently taken from my family. The last forty-four plus years of reliving Deana’s brutal murder as well as enduring the trial and appellate litigation has been nothing short of horrific for our family. As victims, the Arizona Constitution guarantees a prompt and final conclusion of this matter. Our parents wanted nothing more than to ultimately see justice for Deana. Unfortunately, they both passed away before punishment could be imposed.”

She continued:

“Not one day goes by that I don’t think of Deana AND wait and wish for justice. I will never stop thinking of Deana, but I look forward to resolution of Dixon’s criminal matter through the imposition of punishment. Deana’s brutal murder, the 23 years of wondering who was responsible, and the 21 years of our involvement in the criminal justice process has been a long road that none of us asked for and none of us deserved.

I am also hoping for peace and justice for Dixon’s many other victims.

Nothing about this case or my experience in the criminal justice system has been prompt. However, I am forever grateful for the work of the Tempe Police Department as well as the many other criminal justice professionals involved in this case. I am also grateful for the many efforts of Governor Ducey as well as Attorney General Brnovich and his staff for their commitment to justice and for taking measures to bring an end to this arduous process.

I ask that you respect my privacy during this time.”