Firefighter dies from cardiac emergency while battling the Dragon Bravo Fire on Monday

The wildfire was sparked by lightning on July 4 and has since charred more than 145,500 acres
Grand Canyon Fire
A firefighter has died in northern Arizona while battling the Dragon Bravo Fire, north of the Grand Canyon.

Officials say the firefighter was actively involved in "suppression repair" when he suffered a cardiac emergency on Monday, near the North Rim Entrance Station.

The wildfire was sparked by lightning on July 4 and has since charred more than 145,500 acres.

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends. The wildland fire community is inherently interagency, and a line-of-duty death impacts us all. We deeply appreciate this firefighter’s dedication to his profession and to the communities threatened by wildland fire," officials with the Southwest Area Incident Management Team 3 wrote in a statement.

The firefighter's identity has not been provided.

