Find your favorite childhood snacks at Pops Exotics in Mesa!

MESA — Think of the junk food from your childhood that was discontinued or no longer sold in stores, like candy and soda that you wish you could snack on, but it is only sold overseas or that crazy box of sugary cereal that you saw on social media, but cannot find in stores. Pops Exotics in Mesa wants to find this junk food and bring it to Arizona, just for you!

Owner Mike Minnis reads your requests in the comments on the store's social media pages and will bring the treats to his location.

Some of the most exclusive items stocked on their shelves:

- Blue Pepsi

- Dunkaroos

- Pink Pepsi J. Cola

- Skittles Chewies (No Shell)

- Skittles Dips (Yogurt Covered)

- Fried Chicken Cheetos

- S'mores Oreos

- Maple Bacon Donuts Honey Bunches of Oats

- Hot Chili Squid Ruffles

- Fanta from three continents

- Cotton Candy Captain Crunch

- Lucky Charms Soft Baked Treats

- Doritos Flavor Shots

- Cheeseburger Lays

- Pink Ruby KitKats

- Starburst Strawberry Sorbet Bars

- Rugrats' Reptar On Ice Chocolate Bars

- Kellogg's Caticorn (Cat Unicorn) Cereal

- Peach Cheerios

Are you a transplant missing snacks from back home? Feeling nostalgic and want your favorite after-school snack? Mike Minnis wants you to contact him and he will find it for you!

Send him an email at thesodapopstopaz@gmail.com or call/text 602.761.0720 to get your fix!

If you want to visit, here is the address:

Pop's Exotics Sodas & Snacks

423 N Country Club Dr. Suite 41

Mesa, Arizona 85201