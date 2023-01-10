Final hours in office for Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez

WINDOW ROCK, AZ — As Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez prepares for his final day in office, he's opening up to ABC15 about what legacy he leaves behind for the Navajo people.

ABC15 caught up with him on the day Governor Katie Hobbs and other statewide leaders were inaugurated at the state capitol.

"It's bittersweet," says President Nez. "There has been so much we've done over the past four years with the help of the Navajo people and of course our partners."

President Nez lost the November election to incoming President Buu Nygren. Although he did not win, his supporters are crediting President Nez with giving the Navajo Nation a higher profile.

"We brought in probably a historical amount of funding to the Navajo Nation in terms of the CARES Act, infrastructure funding, to also give us a shot in the arm getting water into the homes of our people, electricity as well...Not many people knew that 30-40% of the Navajo people didn't have running water or electricity in the most powerful nation in the world, and now, because of the historic amount of funding coming in, we are addressing that."

But perhaps what will define the Nez Administration the most is their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At one point, the Navajo Nation had the highest infection rate in the entire country.

Nick: "I remember talking with you in Window Rock in the Summer of 2020 and Navajo Nation was just coming out of that surge but really still in the throws of it. How difficult was that time period for you as President?"

President Nez: "Any public official doesn't know how to prepare for a public health emergency. But we did follow the science. We followed the public health experts. I did create a team, a response team, to guide me and guide the Navajo people. And of course, we did put some very strict protocols in place. But because of that, I think we were able to save more lives on the Navajo Nation...I wouldn't change a thing. Maybe I lost the election because of that? I don't know. Still, all I wanted to do was make sure the Navajo people were alive. And I think that is what will be remembered about our administration."

As far as his future, President Nez tells ABC15 that he is leaving his options open.

President Nez: "There is more to come. I'm not done. There are other opportunities before me - who knows? We'll see what the creator has in store for me and my family."

Nick: "Would you consider running for President again in four years?"

President Nez: "Well, four years is a long time. And there are other opportunities in the near future. I was a county board of supervisors, maybe state politics, maybe federal politics? Or maybe just stay at home and be with my boys. They're growing up. They have known politics more of their life and maybe be happy having their dad home a little bit more too."