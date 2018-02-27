Fifth victim dies from Grand Canyon helicopter crash, 2 still critical

Associated Press
6:00 PM, Feb 26, 2018
31 mins ago
state

A fifth victim has died from the Grand Canyon helicopter crash from earlier this month, while two people remain in critical condition.

Photo: Teddy Fujimoto

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photo: Teddy Fujimoto

Teddy Fujimoto
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ - The Clark County coroner in Las Vegas has confirmed the death of a fifth victim from injuries suffered in a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon earlier this month.

The coroner's office said Monday 29-year-old Ellie Milward died on Sunday at University Medical Center.

The British tourist had been in critical condition since the crash on Feb. 10. Her husband, Jonathan Udall, died earlier from injuries suffered in the same crash.

They had been on their honeymoon with a group of fellow Britons visiting Las Vegas when a sightseeing helicopter they were flying in crashed in part of the Grand Canyon on Feb. 10. Three of Udall's friends also died -- Becky Dobson, 27; her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and Jason Hill, 32.

The 42-year-old pilot, Scott Booth, and another passenger survived.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ