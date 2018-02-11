LAS VEGAS - The company operating a helicopter that crashed in the Grand Canyon on Saturday, killing three and injuring four, was involved in a crash in 2001 that killed six people, according to a National Transportation Safety Board incident report.

On August 10, 2001, a helicopter flown by Papillon Airways, carrying passengers from New York, took off from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas about 12:45 p.m. to tour the west Grand Canyon area.

It safely landed at Quartermaster Canyon, the same location where Saturday’s crash occurred, and headed back to Las Vegas at 2:20 p.m. when it crashed.

The official cause of the crash was “the pilot’s loss of control of the helicopter for undetermined reasons,” the NTSB report states.

The pilot and five passengers were killed. The one surviving passenger suffered serious injuries.

Several incidents involving Papillon Airways, also known as Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters, have been investigated in the past two decades.

In 1999, a helicopter operated by the company hit a tree, killing the pilot and seriously injuring an instructor.

In 2009, a helicopter with six passengers lost engine power after the pilot heard a “loud pop,” but no one was injured.

In 2014, a pilot was killed after he got out of a running helicopter to go to the bathroom and was struck by rotor blades.

According to its website, the Las Vegas-based company flies an estimated 600,000 passengers each year.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB will be investigating Saturday’s crash. The cause has not yet been determined.

Papillon Airways is expected to release a statement Sunday.