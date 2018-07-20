FAST DRINKS! Aramark rolls out new ordering app at Phillies

PHOENIX - No more getting out of your seat and spilling your drink over many laps as you shimmy back! Starting today, you can order drinks from your seat using your iPhone at Citizens Bank Park. Aramark, food and beverage provider for eight MLB ballparks, partnered with the Phillies and Apple to make your ballpark experience even more luxurious. It's all about the little things, right?

The program will roll out on Friday, July 20th and to fans sitting in sections 142, 143, 144 and 145. Beer and water will be offered from the comfort of their seats. The pilot program will be in operation for ten home games during July 20-25 and August 2-5. Assuming the program has success, the selections will expand along with the availability to patrons in other sections.

HOW IT WORKS:

- Open the iPhone camera

- Scan the QR code (fun, oddly designed square) on the pamphlet located in the seat back in front of you

- Follow the instructions by texting your order

- Use Apple Pay to complete the transaction

- Don't miss a minute of the action while your drink is delivered to your seat!

“We’re excited to be working with the Phillies and Apple to pilot this food and beverage delivery service, exclaimed Carl Mittleman, President of Aramark’s Sports & Entertainment Division. "As fans’ expectations and behaviors change, Aramark continues to be on the forefront of introducing innovative, fan-friendly offerings to help transform the ballpark dining experience."

RELATED: Ballpark Food! Mississippi Braves introduce new menu for 2018 season

MORE: COOL! Umpires surprise kids with Build-A-Bears at hospital

ALSO: Grasshoppers are back! Mariners keep crowd favorite on menu for 2018 season

MIGHT LIKE: CABANAS! D-backs first MLB team to have new luxury seating area