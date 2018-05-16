COOL! Umpires surprise kids with Build-A-Bears at Phoenix Children's Hospital

PHOENIX - There is so much more to life than balls and strikes -- that is the message UMPS Care wanted to share at Phoenix Children's Hospital. Before the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, a four-man MLB umpiring crew arrived at PCH with cartloads of teddy bears to surprise children surviving serious illnesses.

Watch the video above to see the umpires in action!

The children were treated to a Build-A-Bear Workshop® where they chose a stuffed animal, grabbed a condo (home-themed carrying case), picked up a birth certificate for their new friend, and selected a special outfit for their furry pal. Several chose to dress their buddy in bear-sized Diamondbacks™ uniforms! The umpires spent time with the kids as they enjoyed their Build-A-Bear experience. From decorating the new condos to telling funny dad jokes, the umps had all the bases covered!

UMPS Care is a charity that provides benefactors with 'Major League' support. Their mission is for each umpire to use their professional platforms to bring joy, emotional support, and financial support to young fans both inside and outside the stadium.

