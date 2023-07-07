Experts warn of 'Summer Seasonal Depression,’ here’s what to know

Many people have heard of seasonal affective disorder typically hitting in the winter, but experts say seasonal affective disorder can impact those living in warmer climates in the summer. This rings true in Arizona, where many may feel cooped up indoors all day with an excessive heat warning in effect.

ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti recommends making an effort to invest in friendships, joining an indoor gym, planning playdates for the kids and working on a routine even when the days seem longer with the sun up for an extended period of time.

"Working [sic] on making sure you have good sleep patterns because that's a big one that can impact things. Just because of the shift with how soon and early dawn breaks. So being able to protect your sleep, whether you have the blinds down and everything, so you're not woken or having an eye cover and then setting a time to go to bed every night at the same time and waking up at the same time," he said.

Dr. Shad says the elderly, those who may experience isolation or have other risk factors for depression may be the most vulnerable.

He says symptoms to look out for include: decreased appetite, difficulty sleeping, higher irritability and a lack of interest in things you once loved.

"People may not think that summertime is normal for you to feel down or depressed, but again it is something that happens and it's more common in places like Arizona," Dr. Shad said. "If you are feeling that way, don't feel like, 'oh what's wrong with me?' It's actually something that's more common than you'd think in places like Arizona. So finding those tips and resources and staying connected, working on your sleep, all those things can make a big difference."