Experts say Arizona wildfire risk is high in the coming months

We’re still in the winter months, but Arizona has already seen its first wildfire of the year, signaling a high risk for fires in the coming months.

Arizona State Forestry says the Ranch Fire, burning near Concho, Arizona, ignited Tuesday. The fire was fueled by grass and high winds, and as of Wednesday, officials measured the fire to be more than 1,600 acres and is almost completely contained. It is believed to be human-caused but is still under investigation.

While crews worked to contain that blaze, National Weather Service Flagstaff experts released the 2022 Fire Season Outlook, noting “above average” fuel conditions, and drier and warmer weather.

The report released Wednesday says the state is experiencing “above normal significant wildland fire potential” in southeast Arizona this month. They expect that to spread into central Arizona by April and in the Four Corners region of the state by May. The risk will then spread into Yavapai County by June, experts say.

Comparing current state drought conditions to 2021, NWS says we have improved, but with below normal precipitation so far this year, those improved conditions are deteriorating. At this point last year, conditions were reportedly improving.

NWS

Read the full outlook released Wednesday here.