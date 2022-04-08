Ex-Arizona lawmaker remembered as dedicated public servant

KAYENTA — Funeral services were held Friday or a former Arizona state representative from the Navajo Nation.

Tribal leaders say Daniel Peaches died Tuesday. The cause of death and his age weren't immediately available, but his family has said he was battling cancer.

Peaches was elected to the state House in 1974 as a Republican and served five terms before he lost a bid for reelection in 1984.

He held various other roles over the years with the tribal government, a national education group and within his own community of Kayenta.

He is being remembered as a dedicated public servant and a loving husband, father and grandfather.