ESA enrollment could near 100,000 by the end of next school year

PHOENIX — In the Department of Education’s most recent report, ESA student enrollment is expected to reach 99,135 students by June 30, 2025, the date marking the end of the state’s fiscal year.

Considering the state’s ESA enrollment figure of 74,822 as of June 17, 2024, the Department estimates the program will grow by about a third in the next year.

The estimate is on par with ESA enrollment trends since the summer of 2023. In the first year of Universal ESA expansion enrollment ballooned by four times from 12,000 to 62,000 students. Since that time an additional 12,000 students have been added - a much slower pace.

With the added enrollment will come additional spending. In its report to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee the Department of Education expects it will require $864 million to fund ESA next school year, with each quarter’s bill rising slightly from $200 million in the first quarter to $228 million by June.

ESA awards are split into two categories; Universal and children with disabilities. According to the data, children receiving universal ESA awards makeup 3-in-4 students in the program and average $7,867. Kids with disabilities typically have a higher award amount and an average $13,275. The overall average for ESA students is $9,188 a school year.

A report regularly sent to the state’s legislature provides details on how ESA money is spent each quarter.

About 39% of expenses go to a qualified school for either tuition or textbooks. The next two categories, supplemental and “multiple categories” provide few details on what may be included.

They make up about 37% of ESA expenses. Spending drops off considerably from there - under 10% each for tutoring, curriculum, online tuition to sites like Outschool, and computer equipment.