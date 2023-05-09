Emergency officials urging caution after increase of snake bite calls

PHOENIX — Watch your step! As temperatures warm up, you’re more likely to see an increase in snakes enjoying the weather too.

Rural Metro Fire says it has responded to at least three local snake bite calls recently. Now they're hoping to spread the word on snake safety.

Here are some tips from Rural Metro Fire, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center:

Preventing snake bites and keeping them away from your home:



Clean up areas where snakes may seek shelter , like brush, wood, rock and debris piles.

Control rodent populations. Bird feeders and water are two of the main items that draw rodents to yards, which in turn can attract snakes.

Practice caution when stepping over fallen logs and rock outcroppings, and when walking along creek banks or through underbrush.

Leave wild animals alone. 50 to 70% of reptile bites managed by the Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center were provoked by the person who was bitten--that is, someone was trying to kill, capture or harass the animal.

Reptiles in Arizona are most active in the warmer months of April through October. During the hottest months, they will be most active at night. They may be encountered during the day in spring and fall or during a warm day in winter. Watch where you put your hands and feet. Try to keep your hands and feet out of crevices in rocks, wood piles and deep grass. Always carry a flashlight and wear shoes or boots when walking after dark.

Dead snakes can bite. Never handle a venomous reptile, even after it's dead. Reflex strikes with injected venom can occur for several hours after death. Install outdoor lighting for yards, porches and sidewalks. If you see a venomous reptile in your yard, it is probably just "passing through." However, if you are concerned about a dangerous animal in your yard, seek professional assistance in removing it.

If you encounter a snake:



Stay calm and don’t panic. Keep at least 5 feet from the snake. Make sure to give it plenty of space.

Do not try to kill the snake. Doing so is illegal in some states and greatly increases the chance the snake will bite you.

Alert other people to the snake's location. Advise them to use caution and to respect the snake. Keep children and pets away from the area.

Keep your dog on a leash when hiking or camping. Allowing your dog to roam around increases the chance the dog will find a snake and get bitten. If you hear a rattle, don't jump or panic. Try to locate where the sound is coming from before trying to move, so you don't step closer to the snake or on top of it.

What to do if you are bitten:



Assume envenomation has occurred. Symptoms of snakebites vary by species but may include burning pain at the site of the bite, local swelling, and discoloration of the skin, tremors, slurred speech, blurred vision, drowsiness or euphoria.

Call 911 immediately or get the victim to a medical facility as soon as possible.

Try to identify the species of snake, if possible, taking care to avoid another person being bitten. Identification is not necessary but may be helpful.

Wash the bite area with a disinfectant if available.

Remove jewelry, as well as tight-fitting clothes, before the onset of swelling. Reduce or prevent movement of a bitten extremity, using a splint if possible. Position the extremity below the level of the heart.

What NOT to do:

