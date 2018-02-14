Egg expiration bill passes first major hurdle in Arizona legislature

PHOENIX - Fresh or "fowl"? After several amendments, a bill to extend 'sell-by' dates on eggs in the state passed its first major hurdle.

Rep. Jill Norgaard sponsored the bill, HB 2464, which passed the House Commerce Committee and allows Grade A eggs to be sold up to 45 days -- up from 24 days -- after they're inspected. Norgaard said the change will put Arizona on par with other states and prevent food waste.

Glenn Hickman, CEO of Arizona's largest egg producer, told ABC15 he's concerned about the end-quality for consumers.

“As an egg ages, the proteins in the white break down, the egg becomes more watery in appearance and it loses some of its functionality,” he said.

The bill originally called to extend sell-by dates for Grade AA eggs as well. Hickman said that would've left consumers cheated as studies show the top-tier product begins losing its standard of quality past 24 days.

Norgaard said Tuesday an agreement had been reached that would keep the AA dates unchanged.

USDA-graded eggs are capped at 30-days regardless of the type. Many states, including Arizona, set their own rules.

The federal agency lists properly stored eggs can last in the refrigerator for three to five weeks but don't instantly go bad.